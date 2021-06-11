Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 17,519 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Energy Recovery worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERII. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $20.78 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.