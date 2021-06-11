Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of Iteris worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Iteris by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 59.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITI stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,776 shares of company stock worth $527,304 in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

