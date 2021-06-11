Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 174.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.37 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

