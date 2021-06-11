Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 108,489 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.70% of comScore worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in comScore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 129,951 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in comScore by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 771,572 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in comScore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in comScore by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 69,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOR opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.23. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Also, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

