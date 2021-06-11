Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,706 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.52% of LifeVantage worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LFVN opened at $8.46 on Friday. LifeVantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $118.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.