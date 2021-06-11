Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $177.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.81.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.