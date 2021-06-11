Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,451,000 after buying an additional 113,133 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 395,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,895,671 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,094 over the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

