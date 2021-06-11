Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ENI by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

