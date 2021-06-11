Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,874 ($37.55). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,824 ($36.90), with a volume of 73,282 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPLM. Numis Securities raised Diploma to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diploma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,833.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

