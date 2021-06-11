Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $122.00 at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Shares of DFS opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.33. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

