Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Discovery worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Discovery by 140.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

