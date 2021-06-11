dKargo (DKA) One Day Volume Tops $1.61 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $106.52 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00827240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00087843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045741 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

