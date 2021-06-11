DMM: Governance Price Reaches $0.0435 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

