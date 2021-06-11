DMScript (DMST) 1-Day Volume Tops $494,655.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $494,655.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00149283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.84 or 0.01105272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.65 or 1.00625661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

