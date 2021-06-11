DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 533,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,944. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

