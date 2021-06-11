DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

NYSE:DNP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 533,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 6,685 shares of company stock worth $66,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

