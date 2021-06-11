DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,658. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $243.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.29 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

