DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.86. 55,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,724. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.26. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $144.29 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.63 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,287 shares of company stock worth $13,953,658. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

