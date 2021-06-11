Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

NYSE:DG opened at $206.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.12. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

