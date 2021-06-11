Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,798 shares of company stock worth $11,304,717. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $448.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $452.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.