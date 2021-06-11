DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $2,316,492.36 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,316,492.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DASH stock traded up $9.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.16. 4,383,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,547. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion and a PE ratio of -20.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.14.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

