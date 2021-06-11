Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.54. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 102,397 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DII.B shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dorel Industries to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.59. The firm has a market cap of C$438.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.