Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.54. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 102,397 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DII.B shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dorel Industries to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.59. The firm has a market cap of C$438.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.