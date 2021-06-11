DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on DV. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $34.31 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

