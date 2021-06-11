Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director Sells $418,106.32 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $998.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

