Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd (LON:DORE)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 96.31 ($1.26). 114,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 190,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

In related news, insider Hugh W. M. Little bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,424.61). Also, insider Joanna de Montgros bought 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £7,426.32 ($9,702.53). Insiders purchased a total of 147,656 shares of company stock valued at $14,142,632 over the last quarter.

