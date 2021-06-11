DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $499,530.79 and approximately $12,681.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00137186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.65 or 0.00686011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

