DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 982,600 shares, a growth of 613.6% from the May 13th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,922,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPOA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. DPCM Capital has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

