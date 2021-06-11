DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $12.94

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $12.60. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

