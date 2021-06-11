DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $12.94

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $12.60. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12.
About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
