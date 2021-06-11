Drep [new] Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.96 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a market cap of $21.56 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.91 or 0.00759884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00084552 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

