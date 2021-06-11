Driver Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) announced a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON DRV traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 56 ($0.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Driver Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.25 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.93. The firm has a market cap of £29.22 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

