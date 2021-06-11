DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $120.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $122.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

