DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $138.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

