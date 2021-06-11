DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:DTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 7,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.