DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

