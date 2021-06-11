Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Tops $0.35 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00165705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00193634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.01141835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,299.42 or 1.00022673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

