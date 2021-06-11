Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DSE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 17,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,921. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

In related news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,223.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $307,101.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

