Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE DSE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 17,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,921. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.83.
In related news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,223.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $307,101.
Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.
