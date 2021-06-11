Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the May 13th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,467,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Dufry stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

