Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,070. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

