Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Duke Realty stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

