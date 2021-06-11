Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) is Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 325,261 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty accounts for approximately 4.3% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 1.37% of Duke Realty worth $215,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,996. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

