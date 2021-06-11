Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.30. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 138,675 shares changing hands.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

