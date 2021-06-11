E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 55,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,249,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

About E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

