Eastman Chemical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 10,910 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,855% compared to the average volume of 558 call options.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $125.33. The stock had a trading volume of 463,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.62.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

