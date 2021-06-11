eBoost Price Hits $0.0880 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $83.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.46 or 0.00440650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.