EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) vs. Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Critical Comparison

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EchoStar and Telecom Italia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

EchoStar currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.81%. Given EchoStar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EchoStar and Telecom Italia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.31 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -67.85 Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.63 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than EchoStar.

Volatility & Risk

EchoStar has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 4.86% 0.47% 0.24% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EchoStar beats Telecom Italia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for communication, industrial, IT, and other sectors. It has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The company was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

