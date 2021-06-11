ECOMI (OMI) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One ECOMI coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded down 20% against the US dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $333.45 million and $1.96 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECOMI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002273 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00055990 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003271 BTC.

About ECOMI

ECOMI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.