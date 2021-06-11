EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.85

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 18662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$336.38 million and a P/E ratio of -98.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 20.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

