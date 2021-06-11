Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Editas Medicine worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,452,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

