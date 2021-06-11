EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 1,157.2% from the May 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Shares of EDRVF stock remained flat at $$22.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14.

Several research firms recently commented on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EDP Renováveis has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

