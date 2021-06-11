Effect.AI Hits Market Capitalization of $6.88 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $86,367.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00221304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00034850 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

